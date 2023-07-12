“I’m Addicted”-Actress Regina Daniels Says About Her 2nd Son’s Looks On IG

Nollywood sensation Regina Daniels has once again stolen the hearts of her fans as she shared an adorable photo of her second son, Khalifa, on her Instagram stories. Accompanying the picture, the doting mother left everyone in awe with her heartfelt statement, saying, “I’m addicted.”

Regina Daniels, who recently welcomed Khalifa into the world, has been open about her immense love for her children. Her Instagram stories are often filled with glimpses of their precious moments, showcasing the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child.

The photo captures the innocence and charm of little Khalifa, with his bright eyes and captivating smile melting hearts across social media. Regina’s expression of adoration for her baby boy resonates with fans, as they witness her embracing motherhood with sheer joy and devotion.

The actress has been an epitome of grace and strength, managing both her thriving career and her role as a loving mother. Her constant display of affection towards her children serves as an inspiration for many, as she navigates the complexities of life with unwavering love and dedication.

Regina Daniels’ Instagram story is a testament to the overwhelming love she feels for her little ones, and it’s evident that her addiction to Khalifa is one of pure bliss and adoration.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (

)