“I’m A Sucker For Love, I Love But I’ve Been Quite Unlucky In This Department”-Ifuennada

Former Big Brother Naija star Uloma Faith, widely recognized as Ifuennada, recently poured out her heart in a heartfelt expression of her yearning for love. Despite experiencing challenges in the realm of romance, Ifuennada remains an eternal optimist, eagerly anticipating the arrival of true love into her life.

In her candid post, Ifuennada reveals her deep-rooted affinity for love, describing herself as a “sucker for Love.” Despite past setbacks, she holds steadfast to the hope of being discovered by genuine love, someone who will be exclusively hers. In her own words, she reportedly said, “Gosh! I’m a sucker for Love! I love Love! I’ve been quite unlucky in this department, but I hope to be found by true Love soon. Someone who’s exclusively mine. Just the 2 of us; fighting for each other, loving each other and adding value to each other forever.”

Moreover, Ifuennada’s vulnerable expression resonates with many who have experienced similar journeys in pursuit of love. Her words capture the essence of longing, vulnerability, and an unwavering belief in the power of love’s transformative nature.

Check out the screenshot of her post below.

Greenkai (

)