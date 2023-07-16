“I’m A Single Mom, I Haven’t Had S€x In 4 Years & I Only Have Time For My Job Right Now” Lizzy Gold

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold has revealed in a video why she is still single. She made it known in a video where she disclosed that she is a single mother who has not had s€x in four years and that the only thing she has time for right now is her job.

She stated that she is not yet married because she has been very busy with her job while advising women not to allow anyone to pressurize them into marriage. She disclosed that some ladies rush into marriage because they are pressured, and that she is trying to take her time before rushing into marriage.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I’m a single mom, I haven’t had s”€x in four years, and I only have time for my job right now. I’m still single because I’m a very busy person, and I’m trying to take my time so that I don’t make mistakes.”

Click the link to watch the video

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)