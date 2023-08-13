‘I’m a Ritualist’ – Singer, Portable reveals

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola known professionally as Portable publicly came out make a very controversial statement.

During an Interview on the “Honest Bunch Podcast”, The talented singer revealed that he’s a ritualist. Nedu Wazobia shared a short video clip of the Interview on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 12th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Although we didn’t get to listen to everything Portable said in the video because it was just a snippet but the part that was clearly heard was when he was telling Nedu Wazobia that he’s a ritualist.

“In his Words”

“You better do Ritual oo because I’m a Ritualist”, The talented singer said. Although many didn’t read too much meaning into it considering how controversial the singer is but it’s definitely not a good one.

Portable is currently one of the most controversial Singer in Nigeria, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Zazoo Zeh” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)