ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

‘I’m a Ritualist’ – Singer, Portable reveals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola known professionally as Portable publicly came out make a very controversial statement.

During an Interview on the “Honest Bunch Podcast”, The talented singer revealed that he’s a ritualist. Nedu Wazobia shared a short video clip of the Interview on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 12th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NEDU ANI (@nedu_official)

Although we didn’t get to listen to everything Portable said in the video because it was just a snippet but the part that was clearly heard was when he was telling Nedu Wazobia that he’s a ritualist.

“In his Words”

“You better do Ritual oo because I’m a Ritualist”, The talented singer said. Although many didn’t read too much meaning into it considering how controversial the singer is but it’s definitely not a good one.

Portable is currently one of the most controversial Singer in Nigeria, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Zazoo Zeh” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘I’m a Ritualist’ – Singer, Portable reveals

50 mins ago

My Gay Fans Should Not Be Disappointed, They Should Do Their Own And Not Look At Me-Bobrisky

1 hour ago

Dress Styles Form Nollywood Actress Kehinde Bankole That You Should Consider

7 hours ago

BB Naija: Nobody Will Oppress Me In This House, I’m A Freaking Queen – Uriel

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

‘I’m a Ritualist’ – Singer, Portable reveals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola known professionally as Portable publicly came out make a very controversial statement.

During an Interview on the “Honest Bunch Podcast”, The talented singer revealed that he’s a ritualist. Nedu Wazobia shared a short video clip of the Interview on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 12th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NEDU ANI (@nedu_official)

Although we didn’t get to listen to everything Portable said in the video because it was just a snippet but the part that was clearly heard was when he was telling Nedu Wazobia that he’s a ritualist.

“In his Words”

“You better do Ritual oo because I’m a Ritualist”, The talented singer said. Although many didn’t read too much meaning into it considering how controversial the singer is but it’s definitely not a good one.

Portable is currently one of the most controversial Singer in Nigeria, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Zazoo Zeh” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Was Scammed By A Car Dealer And Insurance Company Three Months Ago, Phyna Reveals

8 hours ago

Video: “I’m A Ritualist, I Won’t Lie” – Portable Reveals During an Interview [Video]

9 hours ago

Video: “You look hot” – Ifedi Sharon Compliments Zubby Michael’s Looks as They Link Up on New Movie Set

11 hours ago

Video: “No Sir, I Want to Meet You One One” – Viral Cyclist Declines Sending Davido His Account Number, Insists on Ridding to Lagos

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button