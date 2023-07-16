ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I’m A Beautiful Lady, Forget What Some People Say About Me, I’m Every Man’s Dream” Funmi Awelewa

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 351 1 minute read

Yoruba movie actress, Funmi Awelewa, has used her new video on Instagram to boast about her beauty, while also claiming that she is every man’s dream. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she asked people to forget about what some people say about her, saying that she is a beautiful lady.

She made it known that she is a lady who is every man’s dream and that she has confidence in her beauty. She maintained that she does not use filters whenever she posts pictures on social media and that what people see is her natural beauty.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I’m a beautiful lady, forget what some people say about me, I’m every man’s dream. I don’t use filters on my pictures, what you see is my natural beauty.”

Click the link to watch the video

 

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“I Haven’t Posted The One That Anita/Uche Went To Sleep With A Native Doctor For Fame”-Angela Okorie

4 mins ago

“So We’re Supposed To See Kids Now & Just Leave Them Be”-Tboss Says About Missing Alabama Lady

15 mins ago

“More Life, More Money”-Naira Marley Says To Wizkid On His 33rd Birthday

38 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Ohanaeze To Tinubu: Release Kanu To Shut Ekpa Up, Gbakara wins Nigerian Idol

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button