“I’m A Beautiful Lady, Forget What Some People Say About Me, I’m Every Man’s Dream” Funmi Awelewa

Yoruba movie actress, Funmi Awelewa, has used her new video on Instagram to boast about her beauty, while also claiming that she is every man’s dream. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she asked people to forget about what some people say about her, saying that she is a beautiful lady.

She made it known that she is a lady who is every man’s dream and that she has confidence in her beauty. She maintained that she does not use filters whenever she posts pictures on social media and that what people see is her natural beauty.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I’m a beautiful lady, forget what some people say about me, I’m every man’s dream. I don’t use filters on my pictures, what you see is my natural beauty.”

Click the link to watch the video

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)