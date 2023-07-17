“I’m A Beautiful Lady And Every Man’s Dream” Says Yoruba Actress, Funmi Awelewa In New Video

Popular Nigerian yoruba actress, brands influencer and social media personality by name Funmi Awelewa has taken to her official Instagram page to post a lovely video of herself while stating that she is a beautiful lady and every man’s dream.

According to the actress, she is a lady who is every man’s dream and has so much confidence in her natural beauty. She also revealed that she does not use filters while posting her pictures. She said: “I’m a beautiful lady, forget what some people say about me, I’m every man’s dream. I don’t use filters on my pictures, what you see is my natural beauty.”

This post caught the attention of her Fans and followers including Social media users as they could not hold their nerves after seeing the video, they expressed their opinion in different ways in the comment section as some we’re impressed with her outfit and others we’re impressed with her beauty.

