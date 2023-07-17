ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I’m A Beautiful Lady And Every Man’s Dream” Says Yoruba Actress, Funmi Awelewa In New Video

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 348 1 minute read

Popular Nigerian yoruba actress, brands influencer and social media personality by name Funmi Awelewa has taken to her official Instagram page to post a lovely video of herself while stating that she is a beautiful lady and every man’s dream.

According to the actress, she is a lady who is every man’s dream and has so much confidence in her natural beauty. She also revealed that she does not use filters while posting her pictures. She said: “I’m a beautiful lady, forget what some people say about me, I’m every man’s dream. I don’t use filters on my pictures, what you see is my natural beauty.”

Click to watch the video:

This post caught the attention of her Fans and followers including Social media users as they could not hold their nerves after seeing the video, they expressed their opinion in different ways in the comment section as some we’re impressed with her outfit and others we’re impressed with her beauty.

Let’s know your thoughts about this post in the comments section

GKentertainment (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actor, Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates His Lookalike Immediate Elder Brother On His Birthday (Photos)

8 mins ago

Video: “Victory at last”- Actress Olaitan Sugar give thanks as she welcomes baby girl

38 mins ago

Video: “White defines me”- Anita Joseph reacts after Angela Okorie dragged her for being useless

44 mins ago

Ini Edo, Others React As Eniola Badmus Steps Out In Native Outfit For Movie Premiere

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button