I’ll Be Strolling At Night In Asaba Or Enugu So That I Can See Igbo Husband, They Like Bumbum”Lolade Okusanya

Yoruba movie actress, Lolade Okusanya has expressed her desire to start acting in Asaba movies while also stating that she would consider quitting acting in Yoruba movies, saying that she would love to marry an Igbo man. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that she would be strolling at night in Asaba or Enugu so that she would be able to see an Igbo man to marry while also stating that Igbo men like bumbum.

She made it known that she does not want to act in Yoruba movies anymore and that she wants to act in Asaba movies because Igbo people know how to take care of women. She maintained that she wants an Igbo man who will spend heavily on her and will not ask her what she brings to the table.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “I’ll be strolling at night in Asaba or Enugu so that I can see Igbo husbands, they like bumbum. I don’t want to do Yoruba or even normal Lagos English movies again, I want to be doing Asaba movies because Lagos people can spoil somebody. Dear Igbos, give me an Igbo name, I want to marry one of your brothers, you people know how to do heavy transfers, I’m tired of Yoruba guys and their 50/50 mentality.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

