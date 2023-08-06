Ilebaye Risks Disqualification As She Pulls Cee C’s Hair During A Fight

During the early hours of Sunday, Cee C and Ilebaye went hard at each other during an argument which shook the entire house and gave housemates a topic to discuss about.

Apparently, the issue was between Ilebaye and Doyin, but Cee C decided to get involved as she approached Ilebaye and started throwing words at her. Ilebaye who was not having any of the insults also began to throw words at Cee C which attracted the attention of the housemates.

During the course of the argument, Cee C kept throwing herself in Ilebaye’s face which provoked Ilebaye to pull her hair. The looks on the faces of the other housemates showed that Ilebaye had violated one of the rules of the house. Cee C began to scream and inform big brother that Ilebaye had just broken one of the house rules and deserves to be disqualified. Ilebaye immediately asked Cee C if she is God, to dictate what is going to happen to her.

Big brother then called Ilebaye into the diary room to have a conversation but before she went into the diary room, Doyin approached her and began to tell her that she would regret her outburst. This provoked Ilebaye further and led to another round of quarrel.

Housemates on the other hand refrained from getting involved in the fight, and just stood to watch the drama unfold.

Ilebaye was all the while in tears while exchanging words with Cee C and Doyin.

Click here to watch the video

