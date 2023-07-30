Ilebaye Nobody Can Shut You Up, I Am Ready For The Person That Wants To Beat You Outside, Phyna Says

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Level up season 7 Otabor Josephina Ijeoma popularly known as Phyna has pledged her support for all stars contestant, Illebaye

The beautiful, bold and outspoken lady encouraged her to stand up for herself while promising to defend her even outside the house, using her official Twitter handle, she said

” Ilebaye no body can shut you up…. If anybody do anyhow them go collect and to the one saying she go come beat you outside make she dy come we dy wait….ewu in black suit”

Check out the screenshot below

Phyna is a twenty six year old hype woman, brand influencer, tv personality ambassador and entrepreneur from Edo State, Nigeria, she was popular in the house for being energetic.

