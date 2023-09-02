ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ilebaye Knows How To Play Mind Games, And Next Thing She Starts To Cry – Cee C

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

Cee C has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that Ilebaye knows how to play mind games, and after playing the mind games, she’ll start to cry, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Cee C about Ilebaye, and that’s what Whitemoney has been saying about Ilebaye also.

The HouseMates have been saying that Ilebaye is playing mind games inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and they’re not cool with it at all starting from Whitemoney, Cee C, CrossDaBoss, Doyin, amongst others. The HouseMates have an issue with Ilebaye inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and this has been generating several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone is surprised and overwhelmed with the statements of the HouseMates about Ilebaye.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Delta State PRO Bright Edafe Replies Daniel Regha On The Arrest Of Those Conducting A Gay Wedding

5 hours ago

Video: Davido Shows Off His N84.4m Diamond Tooth, Causes Stir [Video]

7 hours ago

Video: “Regardless Of the Spike in Divorce Rates, Marriage Is Still Beautiful” – Yul Edochie Pens Advice to Single Nigerians

8 hours ago

I’m Happy that I’m Liberated & Forgiven. Whoever will Stay in your Life will Stay- Sarah Martins.

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button