ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ilebaye Is Issued A Double Strike For Physical Violence By Big Brother

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

Big Brother had addressed the fight that ensued between Cee C, Doyin, and Ilebaye, and for laying her hands on her fellow HouseMates, Ilebaye has been issued a double strike for physical violence. Ilebaye and Cee C has also been barred from partaking in the Head Of House Games, black envelope, and pardon me please game for the next week. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that Big Brother didn’t disqualify Ilebaye for physical violence.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to decision of Big Brother their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Ilebaye’s fans and supporters were very happy and excited for Big Brother not disqualifying Ilebaye from the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Cee C’s fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fans Reactions As Nollywood Actress, Uchenna Nnanna Drops Loved Up Photos With Husband Online

45 mins ago

Video: “If I don’t get an apology, war go happen” – Tacha fume as Biggie refused to disqualify Ilebaye

1 hour ago

Actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti Hangs Out With Her Husband For A Special Event (Pictures)

2 hours ago

Laycon Expresses Unwavering Support for Kiddwaya in the Ongoing BBNaija All Stars Edition

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button