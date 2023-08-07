Ilebaye Is Issued A Double Strike For Physical Violence By Big Brother

Big Brother had addressed the fight that ensued between Cee C, Doyin, and Ilebaye, and for laying her hands on her fellow HouseMates, Ilebaye has been issued a double strike for physical violence. Ilebaye and Cee C has also been barred from partaking in the Head Of House Games, black envelope, and pardon me please game for the next week. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that Big Brother didn’t disqualify Ilebaye for physical violence.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to decision of Big Brother their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Ilebaye’s fans and supporters were very happy and excited for Big Brother not disqualifying Ilebaye from the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Cee C’s fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

