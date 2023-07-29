Ilebaye: Funny How You’re Slutshaming Someone When Everyone Knows Farmcity Is Your Hustling Spot – Christy O Shades TolaniBaj

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Christy O has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she shades TolaniBaj after what happened between TolaniBaj and Ilebaye in the Big Brother’s House yesterday night, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Christy O her official Twitter page.

Christy O said that it’s funny how she’s Slutshaming someone when everyone knows that Farmcity is her hustling spot, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

The issue was that TolaniBaj sent Ilebaye out of the room when Ilebaye was with Neo Akpofure in bed yesterday night, TolaniBaj told her to get out, and that she’s always jumping from man to man, and always looking for highlights in the Big Brother’s House. This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

