Ilebaye And I Are Just Friends, Nobody Should Disturb Me, I’m Catching My Cruise – Cross

CrossDaBoss has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as TolaniBaj asked him about Ilebaye and himself, and CrossDaBoss said that himself and Ilebaye are just friends, he also said that he’s catching cruise, and nobody should disturb him. CrossDaBoss said he likes Ilebaye just as a friend, and TolaniBaj asked him that who does he likes more than a friend in that house, and CrossDaBoss said that maybe Mercy Eke.

Recall that Ilebaye and CrossDaBoss somehow had something to do with each other, Ilebaye and CrossDaBoss kissed each other during the pool party, and HouseMates in the Big Brother’s House have been thinking that Ilebaye and CrossDaBoss have something to do with each other, but CrossDaBoss debunked it.

CrossDaBoss also said that himself and Mercy Eke have a relationship outside the Big Brother’s House, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of CrossDaBoss.

