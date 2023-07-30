Ike Visits Me In My House And Messes My Toilet Up, He’s Such A Dirty Boy – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke and Ike were friends in the past BBNaija reality show, but their relationship wasn’t solid. They both came into the All Stars session 8 reality show to entertain us on the television screen and it’s interesting.

Yesterday, housemates went for their first Saturday’s party and it was fun, as housemates danced to their satisfaction. After the party, housemates were seen quarreling and it was a bit intense. Mercy Eke wasn’t happy with what Ike said behind her, so she confronted him. She went further to say from now, she will show Ike pepper in the house.

After confronting him, her friends tried to calm her down. Mercy Eke was seen conversing with Venita, Angel and Tolani Baj about Ike. She told them that Ike is such a dirty boy, who doesn’t clean up himself after defecating. She went further to say that whenever Ike visits her at home, Ike will mess up the toilet before she comes back from work.

Source: Sabiradio

