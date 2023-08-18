Ike Onyeama Scatters Ilebaye’s Clothes, Steals Her Coins, Says He Wants Her To Cry Tomorrow

Ike Onyeama has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he scatters Ilebaye’s Clothes all over the floor, he even throws some inside the toilet, with Seyi Awolowo and Kiddwaya knowing about it. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the actions of Ike Onyeama, the only reason is that they know Ilebaye has two strikes already, so they’re trying to provoke her into getting her third strike so that Big Brother can disqualify her from the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the actions of Ike Onyeama, condemning what he did because it’s unfair on all sides, he scattered her clothes all over the Big Brother’s House, even inside the toilets. Ike Onyeama even went ahead to steal the coins of Ilebaye, all in the name of wanting to provoke her into getting her third strike, this generated several reactions and comments from the public.

