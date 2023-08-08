ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ike Onyeama Picks Venita, Cee C, Mercy Eke And Seyi Awolowo As His BFFs

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Ike Onyeama has generated several reactions and comments from the public as he wins the Head Of House Games yesterday, and he is the new Head Of House. Ike Onyeama was asked to pick his BFFs just like Big Brother did for the past heads of house, and Ike Onyeama generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he picked Mercy Eke, Seyi Awolowo, Venita, and Cee C as his BFFs whom will also have access to the Head Of House lounge.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the decision of Ike Onyeama as the Head Of House. People were even surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that Ike Onyeama picked Mercy Eke as one of his BFFs, Ike Onyeama and Mercy Eke were in a ship during their own season, and after the season, things went wrong between the both of them, and they broke up which everyone knew about in the whole of Nigeria and Africa.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Photo of Joner

Joner

