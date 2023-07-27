Ike Is The HouseMate I Was Surprised To See, I Feel It Was A Setup But I’ll Try To Focus – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke who is an HouseMate in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she talks to Big Brother about the HouseMates she was surprised and overwhelmed to see in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show. Mercy Eke said she was surprised to see Ike Onyeama, because during her season, they were in a romantic relationship with each other but everything ended sometime after the show. Mercy Eke said that she feels it’s a set-up, but she’ll try to focus.

Big Brother asked her that does she see it as an opportunity to mend broken fences with Ike Onyeama, Mercy Eke said that nothing was broken, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

