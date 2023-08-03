“Ijele Odogwu, God’s Favourite” – Actress Judy Austin says as she stuns in new Instagram photos

The popular Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has got her fans and colleagues talking after she shared new lovely pictures online. The Nollywood star shared the pictures and showered love and praises on herself .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page , she thanked God for everything he has done for her and she wrote “Ijele Odogwu, God’s Favourite” . Many people have gone to her page to compliment her , some said she is an epitome of beauty while others said her skin is glowing .

Judy Austin is a very talented and hardworking actress who is doing well for herself , she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry . Her beauty and good personality has earned her lot of admirations from people . She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

Share your thoughts in the comment section below .

FavourofGod2 (

)