Igbo Men Are Sweet, You People Keep Giving Me More Reasons To Quickly Marry Them–Lolade Okusanya

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okusanya, recently shared her thoughts on social media about men from the southeastern part of Nigeria. She thinks they are incredibly charming and that they are giving her strong reasons to consider marrying someone from that region. She expressed these feelings on her Instagram account.

In a video posted on her official Instagram story, the lovely Yoruba actress talked about this topic while on a movie set with Nollywood actor, Stan Nze.

Lolade Okusanya went on to explain that during the filming, the director of the movie, who happened to be Igbo, offered her a drink. This experience led her to believe that Igbo men are really delightful and they keep proving why she should consider marrying one of them. Towards the end of her video, the movie star playfully mentioned Yoruba men, noting that she doesn’t want to hear any objections from them regarding her opinion about Igbo men.

Lolade Okusanya wrote in her post:

HealthTourist (

)