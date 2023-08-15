ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Igbo Men are Sweet, you People Keep Giving me More Reasons to Quickly Marry an Igbo Man- Okunsanya.

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okunsanya has taken to social media to disclose that men that are from the southeast are very delightful and they continue to give her more grounds as to why she should immediately settle down with her male counterpart from the region. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The beautiful Yoruba actress who spoke about such issue through her a video uploaded on her official Instagram story, could be seen at a movie set with Nollywood actor, Stan Nze.

Lolade Okunsanya however revealed that the director of the movie who happens to be an Igbo man served her a drink, which made her to opine that Igbo men are sweet and they keep giving her more reasons to quickly marry an Igbo man.

The movie star finally called out Yoruba men, as she stated that she does not want to hear anything from them with regards to her statement about Igbo men.

Lolade Okunsanya wrote;

“Igbo men are sweet abeg. You people keep giving me more reasons to quickly marry an Igbo man.”

Here is Lolade Okunsanya’s post below;

To watch the video, click on the link below;

https://instagram.com/stories/lolade_okusanya/3169225945879993868?igshid=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==

Chibuzorjoe (
)

