If You’ve Your Own Money & Can Afford Everything You Want Spending Your Man’s Money Is Sweet” – Yetunde Bakare

Yoruba movie actress, Yetunde Bakare, has used her new Instagram post to reveal that spending a man’s money is a sweet experience. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she stated that even if a woman has her own money to afford whatever she wants, spending a man’s money is sweet.

She made it known that there are a lot of people like her who do not know how to ask a man for money, saying that she only requests money to make her hair once in a while.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “If you’ve your own money and can afford everything you want, spending your man’s is sweet. I know there are a lot of people like me who don’t know what to ask or how to ask, but once in a while I will just say, I want to make my hair.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

