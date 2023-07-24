“If You’re Not Tinubu, Dangote Or Tinubu’s Son, I Won’t Reply You Online -Eniola Badmus Tells Freeze

In a live interview Daddy Freeze had with actress Eniola Badmus today, she spoke about the lady who recently defamed and also levelled allegations against her online.

Eniola Badmus said, “Daddy Freeze, the thing is, I know myself not to be the type that puts many things on social media but for this girl’s case, I will make sure she goes down. On social media, I barely reply people no matter what they say about me. I won’t reply you (on social media) if you are not Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Jagaban (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) or his son; Seyi Tinubu. I can’t just reply you.”

Speaking further, Eniola Badmus said, “I am this kind of person that does not get angry easily. People expect me to respond to what they say about me on social media but the fact is that I don’t have so much time to reply a whole lot of people. If I am not on the stage, I will be busy with my numerous businesses.”

Lastly, the Nollywood actress said, “as for that girl, I realized she is working for some people because she already said they paid her to defame me. She even went as far as saying I had sexual relations with all kinds of politicians. That is extreme so I won’t take it lightly. She must go to court and provide evidences to back her claims.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video of the interview, click Here (between 1st – 8th minutes).

Musingreports (

)