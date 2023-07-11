ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“If You’re Dating Or Married To A Fine Woman Other Men Will Definitely Look At Her” Angela Eguavoen

Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen has used her new Instagram post to reveal what will happen when a man is married to a fine woman. While responding to a fan in her Instagram story who said there will be so many eyes on a fine woman and that he’s so jealous, the actress disclosed that if a man is dating or married to a fine woman, other men will definitely look at her.

She made it known that it does not matter if the lady is a public figure or not, saying that other men will see her and admire her. It is true that beautiful women are most likely to attract the attention of men, which is exactly what she is trying to point out.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “If you’re dating or married to a fine woman, other men will definitely look at her, whether she’s a public figure or not.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

