“If You See Your Boyfriend On My Timeline, Don’t Beat Him, None Of Them Belong To Me” Iheme Nancy

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy has used her Instagram post to reassure ladies that they do not need to get jealous if they see her with their boyfriends. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she stated that if they see her with their boyfriends on her timeline, they should not beat their boyfriends.

She made it known that there is no need for them to get jealous because none of the guys on her timeline belong to her. This statement came after she shared throwback pictures of her trip to Dubai, where she took pictures with different guys. The actress is someone who has managed to keep her relationship status off social media, and her statement indicates that she is dating none of the guys on her timeline.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “If you see your boyfriend on my timeline, don’t beat him, none of them belong to me. This was my trip two years ago to Dubai.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame in recent times.

Worldnewsreporter (

)