“If You See Your Boyfriend On My Timeline, Don’t Beat Him, None Of Them Belong To Me” Iheme Nancy

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy has used her Instagram post to reassure ladies that they do not need to get jealous if they see her with their boyfriends. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she stated that if they see her with their boyfriends on her timeline, they should not beat their boyfriends.

Iheme Nancy, known for her roles in various Nollywood productions, has always maintained a level of privacy when it comes to her personal life. She rarely shares details about her relationships on social media. Her recent statement serves as a reminder that any appearances of her with different guys on her timeline should not be a cause for alarm.

The actress shared throwback pictures from her trip to Dubai, where she had taken pictures with various individuals, including men. She clarified that these pictures were from a trip that took place two years ago and emphasized that none of the guys captured in those images are her partners.

Addressing her followers, Iheme Nancy stated, “If you see your boyfriend on my timeline, don’t beat him. None of them belong to me. This was my trip two years ago to Dubai.” Her message aimed to allete any unnecessary tension and to promote a sense of understanding and trust among her audience.

By openly communicating her intentions and clarifying the nature of her interactions with other individuals, Iheme Nancy hopes to foster positive relationships and dispel any misunderstandings that may arise from seeing her with different guys on her social media platforms.

As an influential figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Iheme Nancy continues to use her platform to share messages of positivity, inclusivity, and healthy communication, reminding her followers to approach situations with understanding and respect.

