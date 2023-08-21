If you know you won’t marry her, do not sleep with Her – Jaruma Empire tells Men.

Nigerian aphrodisiac businesswoman, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, professionally known as Jaruma Empire has taken to social media to advise her male counterparts on issues pertaining to marriage and physical intimacy with her fellow women.

The brand influencer who gave such advise through her official Instagram page, reacted to Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s counsel to her fellow women during one of her shows that it is better for them to have their own money rather than depend on men.

According to Tiwa Savage, some men will still break the hearts of women so it is better for them to cry with their own money whenever they breakup.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwLMmI4NULB/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

And so Jaruma Empire in reaction to such statement, took to her official Instagram page to react, as she stated that if a man knows that he will not marry the woman he is having feelings for, he should not bother sleeping with her and if a woman knows that she does not love the man she is with currently, then she should avoid taking his money.

Jaruma Empire wrote;

“Daily reminder- if you know you won’t marry her, don’t sleep with her and if you know you don’t love him, don’t collect his money.”

Here is Jaruma Empire’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)