“If You Don’t Like Me & I Laugh Around You, You Can Slide Into Depression O”-Angela Eguavoen

Popular actress Angela Eguavoen recently took to her Instagram to share a light-hearted yet profound insight into her personality. In her post, she humorously addressed those who may not be fond of her, emphasizing the power of her infectious laughter to impact them positively.

With a touch of humor, Angela playfully warned that her harmless laughter might have an unexpected consequence on those who hold negative feelings towards her. It might lead them into unexpected fits of laughter or even slide into depression.

The actress attributed her joyful disposition to her father, acknowledging that she inherited his trait of finding humor in everyday situations. Her mention of him further illustrates the bond she shared with her dad and the impact he had on her life.

Angela’s candid post serves as a reminder of the influence we can have on others through simple acts like laughter and positivity. It also showcases her genuine and authentic nature, endearing her further to her fans and followers.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

