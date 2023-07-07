If you Cannot Find Love, Find Money. It’s a Double Blow if you are Single & Starving- Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has taken to social media to advise people that they should seek out ways to become financially stable if it is difficult for them to come in contact someone that has deep affection for them. She gave such advise on Instagram.

The Yoruba actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, uploaded a video of herself looking gorgeous in her outfit which she complimented with a lovely smile and bag.

Yetunde Bakare went ahead to state that if an individual cannot find love, then he or she should find money because it is a double blow if such individual is single and starving at the same time.

Yetunde Bakare wrote;

“If you can’t find love… Find money. It’s a double blow if you’re single and starving”.

Here is Yetunde Bakare’s post below;

To watch the video, click on the link below;

Yetunde Bakare is one among the many Yoruba-born actresses that has been able to establish herself as not only a successful talent in the movie industry, but also a good businesswoman and caring mother.

Goodnewschi (

)