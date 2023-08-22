”If you are saying ‘para dey body’ before you know that’s where fraud start from” – Singer, Spyro

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David Known Professionally as Spyro publicly came out to send a message across to the general public.

During a recent Interview on the “Honest Bunch Podcast”, The talented singer revealed that people actually becomes what they see and say because there is power in the tongue and sight. The “Who is you guy crooner” stated that the statement “Para dey body” triggers fraudulent activities and that people should be really careful in what they say and think because the mind literally gets corrupt with what you ingest.

“In his Words”

“You become what you see and say, so if you are saying ‘Para dey body’, before you know, that’s where fraud start from. That’s where fraud start from because if you you hear something, you will internalize it and start working with it. In this generation you think

Devil will come with horns?, No, things don’t work that way, it’s all about suggestions, you suggest something and before you know, you will digest it and start working with that thing”, Spyro said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Spyro is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country.

