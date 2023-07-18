If they trigger me, I will come out with full force – Actress Angela Okorie warns

According to PM , Angela Okorie, a renowned Nigerian vocalist and performer, recently declared her resolve to release previous resentments and refrain from engaging in conflicts with her former companions and associates.

The previously intense dispute appears to have undergone a significant shift as Angela pledges to embrace a fresh perspective. However, she firmly cautions anyone who might dare to test her patience.

In a deeply sincere Instagram post, Angela bared her soul, sharing the anguish and sense of betrayal she has experienced at the hands of individuals whom she once held dear.

Though she refrained from directly mentioning any names, it seemed evident that Uche Elendu and Stella Dimoko Korkus were the subjects of her allusion. “I was filled with agony; they treated me unjustly, I vow,” Angela passionately conveyed, illuminating the profound emotional unrest she endured.

Nevertheless, Angela has made a conscious decision to transcend the pessimism and has opted to refrain from displaying the visages of those who have inflicted such anguish upon her on her social media outlet.

Continuing her Instagram post, Angela delivered a resolute statement: “However, if they incite me, I will retaliate with unwavering might. Consider this a moment of attentiveness, and I implore you all to caution them. This serves as their final warning!”

NigeriaNow (

)