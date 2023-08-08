If There Was A Way Illebaye Will Have A Strike And I Take The Other One, I wont Mind, Doyin Says

Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemate and former Level up season contestant, Doyin Esmeralda David has revealed why she would have loved to take one strike out of the double Illebaye received few days ago.

The beautiful and outspoken lady made this known during her diary session earlier today, she said

“If there was a way she will have one strike and I will take one, so both of us will have two strikes left because I really wouldn’t mind that, at least she can be free, these people are really taking a piss”

Check out the screenshot below

Doyin is a twenty seven year old medical radiographer, influencer, TV personality, brand ambassador , founder of Doyin’s Corner and entrepreneur from Ondo State. She was popular in the house for her counselling sessions and friendship with Chizzy

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

Lisajoe (

)