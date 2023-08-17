If Not For My Mother, Who Died Seven Years Ago, All The Criticism Won’t Even Get To Me- Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky recently spoke with Chude Jideonwo in an interview, where he shared his journey into cross-dressing. He talked about how his mother stood by him despite facing challenges, even though his father and others disagreed with him.

Bobrisky revealed that his mother’s support was crucial in his decision to become a cross-dresser. He faced mockery from people and even his father’s disapproval. Sadly, his mother passed away seven years ago in Saudi Arabia. He believes that her absence has made it easier for people to criticize him.

During the interview, Bobrisky said, “My mom supported me to be a cross-dresser, people mocked me, and my father disagreed with me. If not for my mother, who died seven years ago in Saudi Arabia, all the criticism and the trolls wouldn’t even get to me.”

