“If Ilebaye Had Been Disqualified, I Would Feel Like I’m The Reason She Left” – Cee C

Cee C has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that if Ilebaye had been disqualified from the Big Brother’s House, she said she would have felt like she’s the reason Ilebaye left, and she said that she doesn’t want it on her conscience. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Cee C.

Recall on Saturday night after the Saturday night party, Ilebaye and Cee C had an altercation with each other, as they both insulted the life out of each other due to some issues that happened between them in the Big Brother’s House. Ilebaye physically violated Cee C, and this made everyone to expect either a disqualification or a strike from Big Brother.

Cee C said that her conscience would not be at rest, if Ilebaye had been disqualified from the Big Brother’s House.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

