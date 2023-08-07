ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“If Ilebaye Had Been Disqualified, I Would Feel Like I’m The Reason She Left” – Cee C

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

Cee C has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that if Ilebaye had been disqualified from the Big Brother’s House, she said she would have felt like she’s the reason Ilebaye left, and she said that she doesn’t want it on her conscience. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Cee C.

Recall on Saturday night after the Saturday night party, Ilebaye and Cee C had an altercation with each other, as they both insulted the life out of each other due to some issues that happened between them in the Big Brother’s House. Ilebaye physically violated Cee C, and this made everyone to expect either a disqualification or a strike from Big Brother.

Cee C said that her conscience would not be at rest, if Ilebaye had been disqualified from the Big Brother’s House.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ex BBN HouseMate, Bisola Aiyeola Is Part Of The Eviction Jury

2 mins ago

Video: “No evidence, you will explain tire”- Rita Edochie slams Yul Edochie over his evidence against his dad, Pete Edochie

1 hour ago

Video: “He wants to use your dad to sell Judy movie”- Netizens lampoon Yul Edochie for tackling his father, Pete Edochie

2 hours ago

Video: BBNaija’s Princess’ ex-Partner, Bitto Bryan, reacts following her eviction

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button