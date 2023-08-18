ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

If I Find Out Who Did That To Ilebaye, I Will Never Talk To The Person Again, Cross Says

Reality Star and former big brother Naija housemate Cross Okonkwo who is also a contestant in the recently launched BBN all stars has revealed what he will do when he finds out the person that thrashed Ilebaye’s clothes last night.

The handsome and outspoken young man who was visibly upset made this known during a conversation with Seyi, he said

“When I go out and find out who did this, oh God, whoever you are, even if you are a messiah, I will never ever talk to that person again”

Cross is a thirty one year old influencer and brand ambassador from Anambra State Nigeria, he was popular in the house for his carefree attitude plus his love triangle with Saskay and Jaypaul

