If I Do Not Marry Someone I Really Love, Illegitimate Children Will Be Very Plenty” -Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress Yetunde Bakare recently shared her thoughts on social media, expressing that if she doesn’t settle down with someone she deeply loves, she might end up having children with men she is not married to. She made this disclosure on her official Instagram page, looking stunning in her outfit and wearing a beautiful smile.

Yetunde Bakare emphasized that marrying someone she truly loves is essential, as she doesn’t want to find herself in a situation where she has illegitimate children with multiple partners. She stated that some people choose to remain single to avoid such complications.

In her own words, she said, “Honestly, if I don’t marry someone I really love… Illegitimate children will be very plenty. I can’t be laying next to Tunde and be thinking about Tunde, that’s why some of us choose to be single.”

What do you think about this update from Actress Yetunde Bakare?

