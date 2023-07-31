If I do not Marry Someone I Really Love, Illegitimate Children will be Very Plenty- Yetunde Bakare.

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has taken to social media to disclose that she will end up having kids from men that she is not married to, if she does not settle down with her male counterpart that she has deep affection for. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The beautiful actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking gorgeous in her stunning outfit, which she complimented with a beautiful smile.

Yetunde Bakare went ahead to reveal that if she does not marry someone that she really loves, “omo ale ma po gan,” which literally means, “illegitimate children will be very plenty.”

According to the businesswoman, that is the reason why some of them choose to remain single.

Yetunde Bakare wrote;

“Honestly, if I don’t marry someone I really love … Illegitimate children will be very plenty.

“I can’t be laying next to Tunde and be thinking about Tunde, that’s why some of us choose to be single.”

Here is Yetunde Bakare’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)