ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

If I do not Marry Someone I Really Love, Illegitimate Children will be Very Plenty- Yetunde Bakare.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has taken to social media to disclose that she will end up having kids from men that she is not married to, if she does not settle down with her male counterpart that she has deep affection for. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The beautiful actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking gorgeous in her stunning outfit, which she complimented with a beautiful smile.

Yetunde Bakare went ahead to reveal that if she does not marry someone that she really loves, “omo ale ma po gan,” which literally means, “illegitimate children will be very plenty.”

According to the businesswoman, that is the reason why some of them choose to remain single.

Yetunde Bakare wrote;

“Honestly, if I don’t marry someone I really love … Illegitimate children will be very plenty.

“I can’t be laying next to Tunde and be thinking about Tunde, that’s why some of us choose to be single.”

Here is Yetunde Bakare’s post below;

Goodnewschi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actress, Destiny Etiko Stirs Reactions As She Shares Lovely Moments With Her Mother Online

9 mins ago

BBNaija S8: I Felt Bad For Mentioning Adekunle’s Mum During The Reunion – Doyin

2 hours ago

Reaction Trails As Actor Ali Nuhu Wins The Best Actor Award In Nollywood Europe Golden Awards

2 hours ago

Nollywood Actress, Bella Ebinum Reveals Why She Prefers To Live A Modest Life

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button