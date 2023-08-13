If Alex Leaves Tonight I Will Have Peace- Ceec Says

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reality Star and former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceec who is also a contestant in the recently launched BBN all stars has mentioned the person she wants evicted tonight

The beautiful young lady made this known during her diary session, she said

“I would have said Alex but she has stopped looking for my trouble, it would have been easy to say her but she has been minding her business. There is no one else so Alex, if she leaves I will have peace of mind to an extent”

Check out the video below

Cynthia is a thirty year old Lawyer, influencer, brand ambassador and entrepreneur from Enugu State, Nigeria. She was popular in the house for being bold and outspoken plus her entanglement with Tobi

