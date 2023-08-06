If a Woman Wants a Breakup & the Man Does not Want it, No Breakup Would Happen- David Opeyemi says.

Former boyfriend to Nollywood popular actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, David Opeyemi Falegan, has taken to social media to disclose that a relationship or marriage cannot be dissolved if the man involved has no intention of dissolving it, even if his partner calls for a dissolution of such relationship or marriage. He made such disclosure on Instagram.

The philanthropist who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, stated that if a woman wants a breakup and her husband/boyfriend does not want it, then no breakup will occur.

David Opeyemi Falegan however noted that a breakup can only happen in such relationship or marriage if the man wants it to.

David Opeyemi Falegan wrote;

“If a woman wants a breakup and the man doesn’t want it, no breakup would happen.

“If you end up breaking up then the man wants it.”

Here is David Opeyemi Falegan’s post below;

Such statement by the Ekiti-born politician has however, generated lots of reactions on the social media platform, as many took to his comment section to express agreement with him.

