I Wrote A Song I Loved In My Dream And Recorded The Melody On My Phone – Simi

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that she loved a song she wrote in her dream and she recorded the melody on her phone. Simi said that does anyone know how to access files from dream phone, because she annoyed at the fact that she thought she recorded the song, not knowing that it was in her dream she wrote the song, and she loves it, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Simi.

Simi is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, she has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others. This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)