I Would Rather My Husband Brings His Side Chick Home And Marries Her – BBNaija Housemate, Mercy Eke

There are certain situations whereby women find it difficult to tolerate their cheating husbands as they check their phones and monitor their movements. However, other women believe that there is no point in chasing after men to find out other women they are having affairs with.

As reported by @Instablog9ja, BBNaija housemate, Mercy Eke has stated that she prefers a situation whereby her husband brings his side home and gets married to her. Her statement caused a lot of reactions from fans as many believed that she supported the side chick association.

Many would argue that the statement that Mercy Eke made shows that she wants an open relationship with her husband where he wouldn’t need to hide anything from her.

However, this could also mean that the husband must be rich enough to take care of two wives. This is because some women would never tolerate promiscuous attitude from broke men.

What do you think about the statement that Mercy Eke made? Comment below.

