I would only go for BBNaija All Stars if I am getting paid for it, says Tacha

Big Brother Naija star Tacha has stated that she would have attended the Big Brother all star show if she was being paid well enough.

The fact star made this declaration even as web website hosting the Big Friday Show on Cool FM, all through which she and the visitor star Caramel Plug took turns interviewing every other.

When requested if she’d recall being a part of the latest Big Brother Naija display for all-stars, she stated she might if she might if she turned into paid for it.

Expressing her expertise of commercial enterprise and the way the enjoyment enterprise works, she stated, “Like I stated, it is all approximately commercial enterprise, if you will pay me, then sure we might do it. But in case you are now no longer going to pay me, I’m now no longer going to water down my emblem to present Nigerians a display.”

Four years after her debut at the display, the influencer has upped her price. Flashing returned to her time withinside the house, she spoke approximately her self belief on an eviction night time due to the fact she knew she become safe.

In her words, “We understand no person can do it like me, permit me inform you, I turned into washing garments on eviction night time due to the fact I knew I wasn’t going anywhere. Personalities like me, you do not meet them each day.”

Tacha additionally emphasized the want for economic reimbursement in case she were given evicted from the display noting that she even as she changed into a solid member of a fact display after Big Brother Naija, she turned into paid ‘hundreds of Dollars’ weekly.

The lots anticipated BBN All Stars display kicked off on Sunday, July 23 2023, and Tacha become now no longer a part of the housemates.

