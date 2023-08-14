I Would Love To Have My Own Children However I Have Children Already- Actress Rita Dominic

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude), talented and outstanding nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has disclosed why she can’t feel sad or worried for not having a child.

Last year, Rita Dominic had received so many congratulatory messages from fans, friends, loved ones within and outside the country after she tied the knot with the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike.

Speaking on why she isn’t worried that she hasn’t given birth yet, actress Rita Dominic said she thinks differently from the way others do, noting that although she would really love to have her own children however she has so many children she is taking care of although she isn’t the one who gave birth to them.

In her words, she said “I just think differently from others. There are certain things I don’t let get to me, I see life differently. I may not have birthed them but I have children, I have people that I take care of. I would love to have my own children however I have children”.

Click here to watch the video

