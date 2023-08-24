‘I would have given CeeC the 120 million if she did what I asked her to do’ – Kidd Waya

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Kidd Waya publicly came out to speak about the proposal he made to CeeC during his stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

During the Interview, Kidd Star was asked if he really meant what he said about giving CeeC the sum of 120 million naira during their first day on the season 8 of the Big Brother Naija Show.

“In her Words” (Interviewer)

“When you entered into the house, I think you were the second person right. So immediately you entered in the house, you made a proposal of 120 million naira to CeeC telling her that you will give her the money if she agrees to step out of the house. Were you

really serious about that”, The Interviewer asked and without wasting much time Kidd Waya responded stating that if CeeC would have walked out holding his hand back to the stage, he would have given her the money.

“In his Words”

“If she would have walked out, hold my hand back to the stage, I would have given her the money, I wanted to see how daring she is, and that would have been the content for the rest of the show, I would have given her the money for sure”, Kidd Waya said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Kidd Waya was one of the housemates that was invited for the Big Brother Naija Season 8 “All Stars Edition” but unfortunately to the surprise of many, he was evicted some couple of days back.

