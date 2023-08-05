I Would Be A Pornstar Forever – Pere Egbi Answers One Thing He Would Be Forever

Pere Egbi has generated several reactions and comments from the public as during the oracle night games, he was asked if he could be one thing forever, they said what could it be, and Pere Egbi said he would be a pornstar forever. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Pere Egbi, they’re wondering how someone would want to be a pornstar forever.

The oracle night games was something Neo Akpofure introduced in his season, it’s a fun and entertaining games in which the HouseMates will be asked questions, and also told to do some activities. It was yesterday in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement of Pere Egbi their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. His fans and supporters reacted to the statement.

