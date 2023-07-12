I Wish The World Could Get To Know The Real You -Sarah Martins As She Expresses Love For Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to her social media page to express her love for her colleague, Judy Austin who also happens to be the second wife of Nollywood actor and film director, Yul Edochie.

Sarah Martins described Judy in the most amazing ways as she encouraged her and revealed she fell in love with her at first sight. She further assured Judy that she is God’s favorite as well as her favorite, and wished the world would get to know Judy Austin for who she really is.

Sarah Martins wrote: “I wish the world could get to know the real you.

Believe me, the moment you get to know the real Judy, you will get to fall absolutely inlove with her. just the way she swept me off my fit and won my heart without refunds.

No matter the journey, our God will always be involved in the story.”

