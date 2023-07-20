ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Wish I Can Unmeet Some People I Let Into My Life They Don’t Deserve To Know My Name -BBN’s Chichi

Reality Star and former big brother Naija housemate, Chinenyenwa Okoebor Popularly known as Chichi has expressed regret over letting some people into her life as friends

The beautiful lady who insinuated that most of them don’t deserve to know her name also prayed for strength to forgive herself and heal from the pain, using her official Twitter handle, she said

“I’m not perfect but…I honestly wish I can unmeet some people I let into my life before, most of them don’t deserve to know my name. I hope one day I’ll be able to forgive myself for letting them in and heal from the pain. I’M AN INTROVERT BY CIRCUMSTANCE”

Check out the screenshot below


Chichi is a twenty three year old influencer, brand ambassador and an exotic dancer. She was popular in the house for her friendship with Phyna and undefined relationship with Deji

