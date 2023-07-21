I Wish I Can Unmeet Some People I Let Into My Life, Some Don’t Deserve To Know My Name – Chichi

Chichi, a popular reality TV star and former contestant of Big Brother Naija season 7, recently shared her feelings of regret regarding certain people she allowed into her life. She took to her social media page to express her thoughts, acknowledging that she is not perfect. Chichi admitted that she wishes she could erase the memories of meeting some individuals who have been part of her life.

In her post, Chichi mentioned that many of these people do not deserve to have a place in her life, and she hopes to one day forgive herself for letting them in. The pain caused by these encounters has been challenging for her to cope with, and she yearns for healing from these experiences. Chichi also revealed that she has become more introverted due to the circumstances she has faced.

In essence, Chichi is reflecting on the impact of certain individuals in her life and how it has shaped her current state of mind, expressing her desire to distance herself from those who have caused her pain and hoping to find solace in her introspection.

