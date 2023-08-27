I Will Fight Dirty If Somebody Chooses To Drag Me Into The Public Eyes With Lies -Eniola Badmus

Actress Eniola Badmus has issued a warning to those who often discredit celebrities on social media, stating that such behavior will have repercussions. If somebody chooses to drag the actress into the public eye with lies, the actress claims she is prepared to fight dirty.

The chubby actress was upset by the attacks and remarks that followed her choice to take a Tiktoker named Nwakaego Okoye to court for defaming her on Instagram. After being harassed by certain social media users, Eniola used her Twitter account to warn others not to follow Okoye’s example.

According to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE She claims that while cyberbullying is one thing, intentionally demeaning someone’s personality or image is unacceptable and ought to be criticized.

She said, “I would like to address a problem that has been affecting online communities and social media platforms: false statements about me. How do you get up in the morning, go on social media, and disparage individuals by posting untrue or nasty things about them? You do not even know this person! Common! You won’t stand in front of your phones and make a polished film defaming my character, even if you don’t have a single fact or piece of evidence. Why? Body shaming was at its height while I was a plus size, and it is still prevalent as I pursue health”.

