“I Will Do My Best To Raise Gentlemen That Value And Respect Women” Actress Juliet Njemanze Says

Nollywood actress, Juliet Njemanze, has used her new Instagram post to express her desire to raise male children who will cherish women. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that she will do her best to raise gentlemen who will value and respect women.

She made it known that she is hoping and praying that she does not have the type of male children who will be reason for a woman to question her self worth. It is true that women should try to raise male children who will know the importance of women in society and not those who will maltreat them.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “I will do my best to raise gentlemen that value and respect women. I pray my son is never the reason someone’s daughter is questioning her self worth.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

