I will camp outside the Big Brother gate if anything happens between Neo and Kim Oprah – Uriel

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star and Singer, Uriel publicly came out during a recent podcast to reveal that her major fear right now is Kim Oprah and Neo falling in love with each other in the Big Brother Naija house. She stated that when she saw Kim Oprah walk into the Big Brother Naija house few days ago, her major concern was Neo.

Uriel further stressed that she will camp outside the Big Brother Naija gate if anything happens between the both of them in the house.

“In her Words”

”I just the look Kim Oprah with one eye, see as my eye dey. Father lord every eye of Neo contacting with Kim, I cast it out, They will not see each other amen. Apart from Kim Oprah being a babe, she’s a prominent host. The girl fine o, when I saw her walk into the door, my major concern was Neo, I don’t want to hear stories that touch because I will use google map and locate that house, I will camp outside that house if anything happens between Neo and Kim Oprah”, she said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Uriel has always had a thing for Neo and she has never hidden it, you could clearly tell from the way she always speaks about him during conversations and it’s absolutely amazing.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)